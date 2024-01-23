Luso announce new partnership with AMETEK IntelliPower

Luso Electronics has entered into a new partnership agreement with AMETEK IntelliPower to support their wide range of rugged UPS power protection solutions which serve a wide range of defence and industrial applications.

Founded in 1988, lntelliPower provides high-performance power protection systems suitable for use in harsh environments. They have a proven track record and are the largest and most successful supplier of high reliability, rugged uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) for the US DoD (Department of Defence).

All AMETEK IntelliPower UPS are built to comply with Military Standards MIL-STDs and can therefore operate in the harshest of military environments.

Warren Venn, BDM of Luso, believes the agreement is a natural extension to its portfolio. “They offer a wide range of products for defence and harsh industrial applications and we are looking forward to working together with the IntelliPower team to support the UK market with their rugged UPS and power solutions.”

Military operations demand increased ruggedness, durability, high performance, and reliability of their UPS due to the extreme terrains and climates in which they must seamlessly perform. IntelliPower’ s online UPS are the most suitable for mission critical applications as they offer zero transfer time and 100% power conditioning. Rugged UPS are increasingly critical during extended military operations. They prevent data loss, maintain battery charge, and provide reliable, continuous power, and surge protection.

Massimo Pedetti, director of global sales at IntelliPower, said: “We’ve been looking for a design led distribution partner to assist in growing our business in the UK as we expand our presence in Europe; the team at Luso are very experienced and came highly recommended.”

IntelliPower is a leading supplier of rugged UPS and power conversion units to the defence market. Built to comply with MIL-STDs, their wide portfolio of COTS units supports mission-critical C5ISR systems used shipboard, in UAV ground control stations, Armoured Vehicles, Shelters, Radars, and Antennas.

IntelliPower is a trusted partner to key programs such as US Navy’s CANES and US Army’s CHS.

Luso will be exhibiting the Intellipower product range at DPRTE Farnborough in March 2024.

Product specialists are on hand to assist with product selection and guide you through the design cycle. Luso also offers technical and commercial support.

https://www.lusoelectronics.com/luso-announce-new-partnership-with-ametek-intellipower/