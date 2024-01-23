Rugged push-button HMIs now with integrated cables and rear sealing

Human Machine Interface (HMI) specialist EAO’s rugged Series 82 family of push-button HMIs now includes a device featuring vibration-resistant cable connections and rear sealing.
The new cabled versions of EAO’s popular Series 82 pushbutton switches are available with a choice of a 200 mm straight or 90° offset cable. They are said to provide significant advantages in terms of mounting flexibility as they can be optimised for a wide variety of application and mounting scenarios simply by selecting the appropriate connector.
Variants with the 90°- offset cable exit point are designed to be particularly useful in machinery with low-depth back panels. The cable version with M12 connector is impressively robust and easy to mount and targets demanding machinery applications. The cable version with tin-plated cable though offers R118 certification, making it suitable for HMI applications in heavy-duty and special-purpose vehicles. All the new devices feature rear over-moulding and IP67 protection as standard while SUS 316L stainless steel casing and enhanced vibration-resistance are available options.
Typical applications
- Food and beverage industry
- Machinery and production facilities
- Heavy-duty and special-vehicles
- Passenger transportation systems and busses
- Access control and security systems
- Ticketing and vending machines
According to Robert Davies, marketing manager with EAO Ltd, pushbutton switches and indicators are often exposed to extremely harsh operating conditions: “In the food and beverage industry for example harsh alkaline cleaning agents often cause corrosion problems,” Davies said. “Other external factors such as hard-to-remove dirt, fine dust, severe vibrations and blunt impacts can also severely reduce the reliability and lifetime of HMIs. The new additions to the Series 82 family of push-button switches are ideal for use in the most challenging environments.”