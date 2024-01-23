Rugged push-button HMIs now with integrated cables and rear sealing

Human Machine Interface (HMI) specialist EAO’s rugged Series 82 family of push-button HMIs now includes a device featuring vibration-resistant cable connections and rear sealing.

The new cabled versions of EAO’s popular Series 82 pushbutton switches are available with a choice of a 200 mm straight or 90° offset cable. They are said to provide significant advantages in terms of mounting flexibility as they can be optimised for a wide variety of application and mounting scenarios simply by selecting the appropriate connector.

Variants with the 90°- offset cable exit point are designed to be particularly useful in machinery with low-depth back panels. The cable version with M12 connector is impressively robust and easy to mount and targets demanding machinery applications. The cable version with tin-plated cable though offers R118 certification, making it suitable for HMI applications in heavy-duty and special-purpose vehicles. All the new devices feature rear over-moulding and IP67 protection as standard while SUS 316L stainless steel casing and enhanced vibration-resistance are available options.

Typical applications

Food and beverage industry

Machinery and production facilities

Heavy-duty and special-vehicles

Passenger transportation systems and busses

Access control and security systems

Ticketing and vending machines

According to Robert Davies, marketing manager with EAO Ltd, pushbutton switches and indicators are often exposed to extremely harsh operating conditions: “In the food and beverage industry for example harsh alkaline cleaning agents often cause corrosion problems,” Davies said. “Other external factors such as hard-to-remove dirt, fine dust, severe vibrations and blunt impacts can also severely reduce the reliability and lifetime of HMIs. The new additions to the Series 82 family of push-button switches are ideal for use in the most challenging environments.”

www.eao.com/82