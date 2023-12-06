Microchip significantly expands strategic R&D commitment in the UK

With UK and European companies seeking advanced technology to solve challenges in communications, IoT and automotive applications, many are looking for local support from major solution vendors. Microchip Technology, a provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, has announced the inauguration of a major new facility at Cambridge Research Park, Cambridge, UK.

At the heart of Microchip’s plans to develop more of its smart, connected and secure solutions in the UK area, the new centre will add significant R&D space, which will allow Microchip’s business units to further develop their already broad offering. The new site will help Microchip improve its focus on the needs of several of its highest priority markets, such as IoT, automotive, industrial and consumer.

To gain immediate benefit from the facility, many of Microchip’s highly skilled development engineers and other staff will transfer from the company’s Ely site, with plans in hand to boost the number of employees at the Cambridge site over time.

“The Cambridge site is ideally situated in one the world’s top technology areas and will enable us to attract top talent to build state of the art products and serve our customer base,” said Sumit Mitra, senior corporate vice president of Microchip’s 32-bit microcontroller, microprocessor, wireless, aerospace and development tools business units. “We have already onboarded a large number of talented and experienced engineers for the new centre and expect that the new opportunities we will offer—to develop exciting solutions for the most significant and dynamic technology markets—will further attract the highly talented staff we need.”

“The facility is intended to become a premier Microchip engineering centre, employing 200 highly skilled silicon engineering staff and advanced laboratories,” said Neel Das, senior director of Microchip’s 32-bit microcontroller business unit. “Establishing the new facility in Cambridge means we can meet this target by tapping into the wealth of engineering talent that exists in the area. The Cambridge Research Park is a hub of innovation and an excellent venue to develop the high-tech solutions on which we have built our reputation.”

The three-story building will offer approximately 10,000 square feet per floor, providing space to support multiple product lines including 16- and 32-bit microcontrollers, 32-bit microprocessors and wireless connectivity products plus technology development, physical design and human resource support.

