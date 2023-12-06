Compact, high-performance OLED display modules

Display solutions and embedded systems provider Review Display Systems (RDS) has introduced a broad range of compact, high-performance OLED displays from OLED technology innovator Wisechip Semiconductor Inc. RDS can supply and support a full and extensive portfolio of Wisechip OLED displays including dot matrix modules, character modules, circular display modules, transparent displays and flexible, plastic displays.

Offering a range of compact, highly durable, lightweight displays from 0.48-inch to 5.5-inch, the monochrome and colour OLED displays offer contrast ratios greater than 10,000:1, high luminance, fast response times of 10μs, wide viewing angles and an extended operating temperature range of up to -40°C to +85°C.

The line-up of full colour OLED displays, from 0.95-inch, 96 x 64 pixels to 1.69-inch, 160 x 128 pixels, provide impressive optical performance in all environments, with high contrast ratios that enable deep, dark blacks and bright, clean whites and highly saturated colours. The parallel or 4-wire SPI interface supports 6-bit RGB colour data that enables a colour palette of up to 262K colours.

Key features of Wisechip OLED displays include compact mechanical dimensions, with display modules typically less than 2mm thin. OLED displays are fully emissive, with no internal colour filter and require no additional backlight. A further, additional benefit is low power consumption.

Wisechip OLED displays are suitable for a wide range of applications including instrumentation and operator panels, wearable devices, portable, battery-powered systems and handheld devices.

www.review-displays.co.uk