More options for ROLEC’s taraSMART modular suspension arm system

ROLEC has added more components to its taraSMART (IP 54) range of modular suspension arms. Users can now configure their perfect support arm from a choice of 22 different components.

Tough, stylish taraSMART supports displays, panel PCs and HMI enclosures weighing up to 45 kg. The range offers advanced technical features but at an attractive price point. Applications include smart factory automation, modern machine control systems, robotics, process automation, medical/laboratory technology and information stations.

Users can configure taraSMART arms quickly, easily and cost-effectively thanks to their simple design. There is a choice of either round (Ø 48 and 70 mm) or rectangular (40 x 60 mm) profiles. Both offer plenty of space for cables and HDMI, DVI and USB connectors.

The taraSMART range now features: four couplings and two adapters (VESA and Siemens); five joints, two elbows and a base; eight support profiles in lengths of 250, 500, 750 and 1,000 mm (four round and four rectangular cross section). The round profiles are ideal for mounting enclosures from Siemens, Beckhoff and B&R. Set screws enable adjustment of the assembled arm.

The extruded aluminium support profiles are silver anodised while all the diecast elements are powder coated in light grey (RAL 7035) with plastic covers in anthracite grey (RAL 7016) as standard. Other colours can be specified as an option.

Customisation services also include CNC machining, printing, engraving/laser engraving and assembly.

For more information, view the ROLEC website: https://www.rolec-enclosures.co.uk/en/product/tarasmart#top