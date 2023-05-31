Navitas’ next-gen SiC Power Semis adopted in industrial chargers from Exide Technologies

Navitas Semiconductor has announced that Exide Technologies’ next-generation, high-frequency fast chargers for industrial material handling equipment have adopted new, leading-edge GeneSiC power semiconductors to ensure reliability, safety, ease-of-use and optimal charging.

Exide Technologies is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable battery storage solutions for the industrial and automotive markets. Exide’s comprehensive range of lead-acid and lithium-ion solutions serves various applications, including traction batteries and charging solutions for material handling equipment and robotics, maximizing fleet uptime with minimized total cost of ownership.

Silicon carbide (SiC) is a new ‘wide bandgap’ power semiconductor material that is rapidly replacing legacy silicon chips in high-power, high-voltage applications such as renewable energy, energy storage and micro-grids, EVs and industrial applications. GeneSiC ‘trench-assisted planar-gate’ SiC MOSFET technology delivers no-compromise, high-efficiency, high-speed performance, resulting in up to 25°C lower case temperature, and up to 3x longer life than alternative SiC products. With the highest-published 100%-tested avalanche capability, 30% longer short-circuit withstand time, and stable threshold voltage for easy paralleling, GeneSiC MOSFETs are ideal for high-power, fast-time-to-market applications.

Exide’s high frequency chargers convert 220 V AC power to a battery-level voltage between 24 and 80 V for lead-acid and lithium-ion powered industrial vehicles. The 7 kW module uses GeneSiC G3R60MT07D (750 V) MOSFETs and GD10MPS12A (1,200 V) MPS Schottky diodes, with frequency-optimized architecture. The same platform can be upgraded to 10 kW, with 4 modules in parallel to provide 40 kW of reliable fast-charging power.

“Exide Technologies delivers complete, carefully controlled fast-charging with close system monitoring for critical material-handling equipment, running 24/7,” said Dr. Dominik Margraf, Director Product Management Motion at Exide Technologies. “Navitas’ GeneSiC technology is easy-to-use, with excellent support, increased system efficiency, and cooler operation.”

“Exide’s ‘Energizing a New World’ and Navitas’ ‘Electrify Our World’ missions are in perfect alliance,” said Dr. Ranbir Singh, Navitas EVP and architect of the GeneSiC technology. “Next-gen technology drives sustainability, and of course end-user satisfaction.”

Navitas | Pure play Next generation Semiconductors (navitassemi.com)