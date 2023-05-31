SEGGER adds 64-bit support to Embedded Studio for Arm cores

The latest release of Embedded Studio, SEGGER’s all-in-one IDE solution for building embedded applications now comes with support for ARMv8-A CPUs, such as Cortex-A53, Cortex-A57 and Cortex-A72.

With a similar look and feel on all platforms and fully portable projects, developers enjoy efficient development on Windows, Linux, and macOS, on Arm, Intel, and Apple Silicon.

Embedded Studio includes all the tools and features needed for professional embedded C and C++ programming and development. It comes with SEGGER’s highly optimized emRun runtime and emFloat floating-point libraries, as well as SEGGER’s smart Linker, all of which have been developed from the ground up specifically for embedded systems. In combination with the highly optimizing C/C++ SEGGER Compiler, extremely small yet efficient programs can be generated, putting every byte to work.

“We see a migration to 64-bit cores, even for a typical embedded application, simply because many modern SoCs and FPGAs use them,” says Ivo Geilenbruegge, Managing Director of SEGGER. “This makes support for Arm64 important for our customer base. We continue to keep our products cutting-edge and multi-platform for everything from small microcontrollers up to devices with multiple Arm Cortex-A 64-bit cores. One IDE fits all!”

Embedded Studio’s built-in debugger natively supports J-Link, ideal for automated testing and, with its integration of the GDB remote protocol, also enables the use of third-party debug probes.

Under SEGGER’s Friendly License, Embedded Studio is available for unlimited evaluation, and for educational and non-commercial purposes, free of charge, with no restrictions in terms of code size, features or duration of use.

For more information about Embedded Studio, please visit: https://www.segger.com/products/development-tools/embedded-studio/