NeoCortec to present at Sido Paris conference and exhibition

NeoCortec, the experts on wireless connectivity and providers of ultra-low-power bi-directional wireless mesh network hardware and software solutions, will be presenting at Sido Paris at the Palais de Congrès on 6th and 7th December 2023

Speaking at the event on 7th Dec from 9.30h – 10.15h in Salle 1 together with Zoltan Kiss, Head of R&D from Endrich Bauelemente GmbH, Thomas Steen Halkier, NeoCortec CEO, will talk about: “How to best set up and configure your IoT network to retrieve data from the sensor to the cloud?”

Comments Halkier: “We are very much looking forward to attending Sido Paris conference & exhibition. In our presentation we will give attendees an overview on how to best set up and configure an IoT network with the help of NeoCortec’s NeoMesh wireless networking technology.”

Furthermore, visitors to the stand H23 of NeoCortec’s distributor Endrich Bauelemente GmbH will be able learn more about the NeoMesh technology. The team from Endrich and NeoCortec’s CEO Thomas Steen Halkier will be able to explain and show how easy it is to set up a low-power NeoMesh wireless sensor network.

