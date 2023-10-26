New EAO website features user-friendly, easy to navigate information architecture

eao.com now offers a smart product configurator tool

The brief that EAO gave the team of marketeers and web designers tasked with building its new corporate website was simple but demanding: The site had to have an intuitive navigation and search function that quickly and easily guides engineers, purchasers and executives to information on individual products, provide access to an ultra-comprehensive data sheet library and identify the contact details of the EAO product specialist best placed to assist them.

According to Robert Davies, Marketing Manage with EAO Ltd., the Human Machine Interface products that EAO offers are numerous and incredibly diverse: “The new EAO website has been optimised for ease of navigation to ensure users can quickly and easily find their way to the best product for their application”, Davies said. “Users are able to search for specific content and products by keyword or article number, product function, series or market and use the full-text search feature to ensure a high hit rate.”

Innovative smart configurator tool

EAO’s new site features an innovative smart configurator tool that presents the user with a comparison list that continuously displays the differences offered by the manufacturer’s up to 1,000,000 product variants and details the key HMI functions offered by each one. As well as returning content pages containing text, photos and videos, search results also include products that can be directly configured online.

Throughout the user’s journey in the new EAO web site, the shopping basket and comparison list are always just a click away, making it simple to switch between configuring a product and gathering information. Configurations can be easily saved and retrieved, and additional variants created. In addition, users can download the CAD data for their configurations in all formats for immediate use. Brochures, data sheets, certificates and more can be quickly located in the download centre by using appropriate filters.

Inform, configure, purchase

A lot of emphasis has been given to consistent storytelling in the new EAO website. Strategically embedded video ensures that different content and formats is displayed on a variable basis, which ensures the website is not just a source of product information and technical data but is also a place where users feel engaged and at home. The information they need can be accessed in eight different languages, including Chinese and Japanese, on most popular devices ranging from PCs and laptops to tablets and smartphones.

www.eao.com