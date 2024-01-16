New high reliability TSX fixed chip attenuator series for space and defence markets

Smiths Interconnect has extended its offering of high frequency surface mount chip attenuators with the release of its new HR TXS Series, a small, easy-to-implement, high-reliability product qualified for space and defence applications.

The new HR TSX Series is qualified to MIL-PRF-55342 and designed to offer excellent broadband performance up to 50-GHz, while delivering increased power handling in a small 0604 surface mount package. It allows wider coverage than traditional components while providing optimized return loss for multiple frequency ranges. This allows the customer to use a single chip in multiple applications, reducing the Bill of Material (BOM) item count and consequently, the cost of ownership. The new HR TSX series can be ordered in group A, B or C testing based on MIL-PRF-55342. Qualification data is included with product delivery for program assurance.

“The HR TXS is a cost effective, easy-to-implement, qualified surface mount attenuator solution,” said Tullio Panerello, vice president and general manager of the Fibre Optics and RF Components Business Unit at Smiths Interconnect. “It provides excellent attenuation performance, compact in size and provides MIL spec test data for program assurance.”

The chip attenuator design for high reliability applications, available for surface mounting, offers 1 to 3 watts of power handling performance and multiple attenuation values. The use of a robust, proven all thin film process technology on an alumina substrate provides a product suitable for harsh environments, such as those of Space and Defence applications.

The HR TSX Series is a compact qualified unique solution reducing the bill of material and offering:

Small form factor – Reduces overall footprint

Space Qualified – Per MIL-PRF-55342

Surface mountable – Ideal for pick and place applications

Broad frequency range – Reduces BOM count

Low VSWR – Increases transmitted power

Wide range of attenuation values – 1-10, 15 and 20dB

Tight attenuation tolerance – For optimal performance

www.smiths.com