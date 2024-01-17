Altus expands its presence at Southern Manufacturing & Electronics to showcase Advanced Technologies on Stand J80

Altus Group, a supplier of capital equipment for the electronics industry, is pleased to announce their return to the Southern Manufacturing & Electronics exhibition from 6th – 8th February 2024 at Farnborough, booth J80, with an even bigger presence. After exceptional interest and record sales in 2023, Altus has expanded its stand to showcase eight key processes and the latest technology innovations.

One highlighted technology is the Koh Young Zenith Alpha HS+ AOI, a true 3D AOI solution powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. The Zenith Alpha is said to deliver impressive performance leveraging true 3D measurement technology, making it a crucial component for ultra-fine pitch and solder joint interreflection challenges. Additionally, Altus will showcase the KSMART software, a solution for data collection, analysis, and PCBA process optimisation.

“We were completely overwhelmed by the interest at last year’s show and knew we had to come back bigger and better,” said Joe Booth, Altus Group CEO. “This year, we’ve doubled our stand size so even more customers can get hands-on with the latest equipment transforming electronics production.”

“Our expanded floor space will showcase a broader spectrum of advanced equipment, including technologies like Koh Young AOI, Essemtec SMT Assembly, and Asscon Vapour Phase. We are especially excited about introducing PVA, our newest supplier, at the exhibition. The entire sales team will be on hand to provide in-depth insights into our showcased processes, fostering valuable interactions with both partners and potential prospects. We look forward to seeing you there! “

Among the featured technologies will be the versatile Asscon VP510 top-loaded vapour phase system. This system was particularly attractive and purchased in 2023, with its compact design and optional integrable cooling system, it is ready to use anywhere and suitable for a variety of soldering processes.

Making its debut on the Altus stand is the PVA Dispensing Unit, a flexible dispensing solution ideal for selective conformal coating, potting, and precision dispensing. Its advanced technology ensures consistent, high-quality conformal coating for superior circuit board protection.

Altus will also exhibit the Quins Inspection System, which simplifies inspections with high-resolution images and an intuitive optical inspection environment. The system is designed for quick and easy setup, ensuring efficient inspections.

With its advanced features, the YJ Link Board Handling system will be on display, highlighting its essential role in controlling the flow of PCBs in an automatic assembly line. Its incorporation into the process ensures consistent and efficient operations, achieving the highest possible throughput.

Essemtec Fox 2 (MFC) Multifunctional Standalone Modules will also be on the stand. After a strong performance in 2023, with Altus achieving the largest sales quarter in the UK and Ireland, this smart-sized modular pick-and-place machine is dedicated to high-mix, low-volume production, meeting the flexible requirements of customers.

Promation Robotic Soldering solutions will also be exhibited, offering various modular robots and fully automated lines for various applications. The technology provides advanced solutions for precise and efficient soldering processes.

To find out more about Altus’ newest equipment additions, visit stand J80 during the Southern Manufacturing and Electronics exhibition, Farnborough from 6th to 8th February 2024.

For further information visit www.altusgroup.co.uk