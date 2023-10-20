New miniature MOSFET relays feature high capacity, high I/O isolation and high operating temperature

The recently introduced SOP4 60V miniature package PhotoMOS MOSFET relays from Panasonic Industry ensure quiet, fast and bounce-free switching. AQY212G3HS and AQY232G3HS relays benefit from high operating temperature levels of up to +105 degrees Celsius and +125 degrees Celsius respectively, allowing them to be used in higher temperature environments than before. They are ideally suited for a wide range of modern industrial equipment, testing, and measuring equipment as well as security and battery operating equipment.

The very compact SOP4 package of the relays achieves an input-output withstand voltage of 3,750 Vrms (conventional 1,500 Vrms) and enables miniaturization of highly insulated equipment. The AQY232G3HS components achieve high-capacity 2 A load control and AQY212G3HS relays feature 1.8 A load control.

AQY232G3HS components achieve a maximum LED current of 1 mA (1/3 times that of the conventional models). This reduces LED current during use by up to 40% and contributes to lower power consumption for the target applications. In terms of operating time, the AQY232G3HS devices achieve an average of 0.8 ms, which is about 57% of the time of conventional models. The increased speed of the switching operation largely improves the tact time of equipment and systems.

To learn more about Panasonic Industry’s new PhotoMOS SOP4 AQY212G3HS and AQY232G3HS relays please visit: PhotoMOS GU Series | Panasonic Industry Europe GmbH