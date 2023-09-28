New motion sensor board from MIKROE uses Doppler Shift technology

MikroElektronika (MIKROE), the embedded solutions company that is said to dramatically cut development time by providing hardware and software products based on proven standards, has introduced a new motion sensor Click™ board, to support the development of intrusion alarms, automatic door openers, presence-sensing applications, and more.

Microwave 4 Click utilizes the Doppler Shift phenomenon to sense motion. It is based on the PD-V12, a miniature high-frequency microwave transceiver from Ningbo Pdlux Electronic Technology. This motion sensor is a K-band Bi-Static Doppler transceiver module. It is housed in a metal can and features a built-in resonator oscillator (CRO), providing a stable operation as it improves its front signal-receiving ability and reduces its blind area. The Microwave 4 Click detects the frequency shift between a transmitted and a received signal reflected from a moving object within the field of view of the transceiver.

The radiated power (EIRP) emissions of <3mW at maximum meet the FCC and CE regulations. The noise voltages at the output port inside an anechoic chamber are measured from 10Hz to 100Hz. The received signal strength (RSS) is measured at the total 1 Ways path loss of 70dB. The module uses two antennas (for RX and TX) with a maximum gain of 0dBi and is designed to be installed in such a way that allows it to operate at closer than 20cm to users or nearby persons.

Comments Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE: “Microwave 4 Click is one of nearly 100 motion sensor Clicks, and one of over 500 sensor Clicks that we offer. Our aim is to offer a very wide range of peripheral add-on boards to enable the embedded design engineer to have the widest possible choice.”

Click boards enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. The mikroBUS™ socket standard enables any Click board to be instantly connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor on a main board. Many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS socket on their development boards.