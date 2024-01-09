New railway DC DC converter

Relec Electronics has launched Vox Power Ltd’s new product, the VCCR300 Conduction Cooled Series of DC DC converters. Aimed at the demanding requirements of the railway industry, the VCCR300 series will find homes in a wide variety of rugged and demanding environments.

The VCCR300: A Powerhouse in a Compact Package

The VCCR300 is designed to stand out as a slim, fan-less DC DC converter, delivering 300 Watts of power in a compact form. Its dimensions, 7.43 x 4.6 inches with a 1-inch profile, make it suitable for space-sensitive applications like telecoms, street, and trackside furniture, 5G applications, and transportation.

Designed for the Demanding Railway Industry

Specifically crafted for the railway sector, the VCCR300 meets EN50155 standards. It accommodates a wide DC input voltage range, suitable for 48V, 72V, 96V, and 110V railway batteries.

Cool Under Pressure

The VCCR300’s high-efficiency design ensures minimal heat output, allowing operation in temperatures from -40°C to +70°C, and up to +85°C for brief periods. This feature is said to be crucial in harsh environments where reliability is paramount.

Flexibility and Reliability

Offering standard output voltages of 12V, 24V, 36V, and 48V with an adjustment range of 90% to 125%, the VCCR300 is highly flexible. It also supports scalable power solutions from 300 Watts to 900 Watts and more, using onboard current share functions.

Safety and Standards

The VCCR300 is designed with safety in mind, featuring internal fusing and 10mS full power holdup. It includes a remote shutdown signal and programmable input undervoltage level. The unit meets EN50155 / EN50121, MIL-STD-810G, and IEC/UL62368-1 3RD Edition standards.

Long-Term Reliability

With a calculated MTBF exceeding 2 million hours, the VCCR300 offers long-term reliability. Its state-of-the-art conformal coating technology protects against environmental factors and provides mechanical support.

Vox Power and Relec Electronics – A Symphony of Power

Vox Power and Relec Electronics are harmoniously combined in the railway power supply sector. The VCCR300, their latest innovation, sets new industry standards, showcasing their commitment to innovation, reliability, and performance, according to the companies.

www.relec.co.uk