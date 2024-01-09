UK connector revenues will be up 4-6% for 2023 year-end

In its full-year report for 2023, members of the Interconnect Technology Suppliers Association (ITSA) remain optimistic, despite a tough year. Markets continue to vary markedly in performance, with sharp declines in the Communications and Mass-Transport markets.

Key statistics: –

Order-book is down 8% against 2022

Book to Bill remains just positive at 1:02

Distribution now has a 54% share of total revenue.

Some key markets showed more encouraging signs with both Mil/Aero and Test & Measurement up 17% and Medical up 12%

Declines of -23% to -34% in Communications and Broadcast, but Data-Processing showing a 27% increase Year-on-Year

Despite the market volatility, ITSA members have met their optimistic projection of a small growth for the year-end. However, they are more cautious about 2024, anticipating a flat overall market.

Download a full copy of the ITSA Report at: https://itsa.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/ITSA-Report-Full-Year-2023.pdf

