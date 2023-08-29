Nexperia expands portfolio to include first integrated 5 V load switch

Nexperia, the essential semiconductor expert, has expanded its analog and logic product portfolio with the introduction of the load switch product family. Headlining the release is the NPS4053, a high density Integrated Circuit (IC) designed to provide a smaller footprint and superior system protection to help increase system reliability and ensure safety. The device is optimized for application in portable devices such as notebook computers, desktops, docking stations, and automotive infotainment systems.

Load switches are essential components in the operation of a wide array of modern electronic systems. They play a crucial role in managing current/voltage in a controlled manner from source to the load. In a typical power chain, the NPS4053 is commonly positioned closest to the load for power sequencing and inrush-current control, and shutting off power islands to conserve power, making it especially valuable in battery-operated equipment. This monolithic solution simplifies circuit design and has an 85% smaller PCB footprint than a comparable network of discrete components.

The NPS4053 operates with an input voltage of 2.5 V-5.5 V and contains a 55 mΩ self-protected MOSFET, which efficiently manages the flow of power to the load. This device includes programmable current-limiting circuitry allowing precise control of the load current over a range of 110 mA to 2.5 A with an accuracy of + 6%. The device also supports “true” reverse current blocking, providing robust end-to-end system protection. To further enhance system monitoring, the NPS4053 integrates a fault indicator pin that alerts the host controller of a fault event.

Among other certifications, the NPS4053 is UL 62368 recognized and an automotive AEC-Q100 qualified version is also available. For flexibility, the device is offered in both leaded and leadless (HWSON 6) packages. For more details, please visit http://www.nexperia.com/load-switch.