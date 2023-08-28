Trident IoT to offer silicon, product engineering, and certification for connected devices

Trident IoT has launched as a new technology and engineering company focused on simplifying RF development and decreasing time-to-market for connected device manufacturers.

Trident IoT will be a direct supplier of Z-Wave Technology solutions as well as a manufacturer of proprietary silicon and

modules. The company will also offer product design and development consulting for any RF technology, UL and ETL preparation, and U.S.-based Z-Wave device certification.

Trident IoT was founded by IoT pioneers Mariusz Malkowski, Michael Lamb, and Bill Scheffler. The founders observed that supply chain chokepoints and lack of access to product-specific design consultation were slowing down development processes across the industry. They created Trident IoT to fill this gap, offering companies of any size cost-effective solutions for bringing wireless products to market.

Though Trident IoT will offer consultation services for any RF technology, including Z-Wave, Zigbee, Bluetooth, Thread, and more, the company’s first chipset and module offerings will be part of the Z-Wave ecosystem. Z-Wave is said to be the largest sub-GHz ecosystem of connected devices, with a proven track record of mesh connectivity, range, performance, reliability, security, and interoperability. Trident IoT sees tremendous opportunity for Z-Wave Long Range (LR) which is currently both underserved and underrepresented in the market.

“Silicon Labs welcomes Trident IoT to the market as a provider of Z-Wave chips and modules,” says Colin Cureton, Senior Director of IoT Home & Life Ecosystems Marketing at Silicon Labs. “Diversity in the marketplace will lead to growth and innovation for the entire Z-Wave ecosystem, and the personalized attention and engineering expertise that Trident IoT’s founders bring to the connected device development process is precisely what the industry needs to accelerate.”

Trident IoT has assembled some of the brightest Z-Wave engineers in the world and will be a direct provider of Z-Wave chips and modules that support the latest advancements in Z-Wave technology including Z-Wave Plus, Z-Wave Plus v.2 and Z-Wave Long Range (LR), which supports the development of edge-of-property devices. These products are designed to meet the needs of diverse target markets, including smart homes, hospitality, and multi-dwelling units (MDU).

“Trident IoT can streamline every step of the development process for Z-Wave devices equipped with next-gen advancements to the technology,” says founder Mariusz Malkowski. “We are the supplier source, the development and engineering partner, and a Z-Wave

certification laboratory.”

Trident IoT has joined Z-Wave Alliance as a principal member, as well as the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), the Bluetooth Special Interest Group and the LoRa Alliance. The company’s ultimate goal is to provide engineering, consultation, silicon, software, firmware, and industry and government certification support for all RF ecosystems.

More information is available at TridentIot.com