Desco Europe distributor Inelco Hunter has announced the availability of a “No strings attached” Free ESD Static Control Survey and Report. The written Report provides feedback on existing ESD Control programmes. There is no contract to sign – Inelco Hunter simply asks for the opportunity to quote on any ESD items that would improve the current ESD programme. Inelco Hunter will offer a discount on any Desco ESD products ordered as a direct result of the survey.

The ever-growing trend of component miniaturisation has greatly increased the potential damage caused by electrostatic discharge. The discharges are small, but the heat released can cause damage to components, potentially resulting in malfunction. The ESD risk is present during every stage of manufacture: handling, assembly, testing, shipping and so on. Damage to components will occur without any sense of static shock to the operative and will go unnoticed.

Using EN 61340-5-1 and its User Guide CLC/TR 61340-5-2, an ESD specialist will take onsite measurements and make observations of the existing ESD control plan. The ESD survey will verify ESD products meeting EN-61340-5 standards. The written report will list applicable EN61340-5-1 and -2 citations and indicate whether the current ESD control programme is in compliance and indicate where it’s not.

Protecting components that are sensitive to electrostatic discharge is becoming increasingly essential and control products are needed to prevent the potential damage. The Free ESD Report will list the products needed to achieve EN-61340-5 standards.

Inelco Hunter stocks Desco Europe ESD products – a very broad range covering every aspect of ESD protection: Bags, Labels, Monitors, Flooring, Footwear, Garments, Gloves, Grounding Equipment, Masks, Ionisation, Meters, Packaging, Soldering Supplies, ESD Tape, Work Surface Matting, Workstation Accessories, Wrist Straps and Coiled Cords.

Inelco Hunter provides in-depth engineering support to ensure rapid implementation of the recommended ESD Compliance solutions. This added-value support is at the core of Inelco’s philosophy.

https://www.inelcohunter.co.uk/request-an-eos-esd-assessment/