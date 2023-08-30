Silanna Semiconductor announces high-efficiency DC/DC converter evaluation board for 100 W fast charger designs

Silanna Semiconductor has announced an evaluation board that will help engineers to quickly build and test 100 W end-to-end fast charger applications built around the company’s CO 2 Smart Power family of wide-voltage, high-frequency point of load converters.

The SZDL3105BB-EVB02 buck converter design example is configured for a 5 V to 20V at5 A output and integrates all necessary connections to properly test and evaluate the efficiency and other performance metrics of the Silanna SZDL3105B fully-integrated DC/DC converter. A range of compatible daughter boards ensures rapid configuration of a variety of USB-PD and QC charging use cases.

The SZDL3105BB-EVB02, which is pre-configured for operation with inputs from 7.5 V to 24 V, may be evaluated as a general-purpose point of load (POL) application or in-circuit with a USB port controller. Available daughterboards feature Weltrend WT6633P (Qualcomm QC2/3/4, USB-PD), Power Integrations CHY103 (Qualcomm QC3) and Cypress CYPD3175 (Qualcomm QC4, USB-PD) controllers.

“OEMs are looking to develop the smallest, lightest, high-power USB-PD and QC fast chargers within tight time-to-market deadlines,” says Ahsan Zaman, Silanna Semiconductor’s director of product marketing. “By speed the evaluation of our industry-leading buck converters in a variety of different scenarios this evaluation board and the associated daughter boards help to reduce the time from design and prototyping to final production.”

Operating at a switching speed of 667 kHz, the SZDL3105B DC/DC converter measures just 4 mm x 4mm yet delivers up to 5 A and 100 W. The device accommodates inputs up to 27 VDC and features an extremely low operating power dissipation that enables the very low no-load power that is an important specification for regulatory certification. Internal and external feedback resistor divider flexibility supports custom design, while a momentary internal feedback path allows for clean and well-controlled start-up operation until external USB port controllers can bias themselves and smoothly take over control of the output voltage.

SZDL3105BB-EVB02 Features

Programmable switching frequency up to 2 MHz

95% Peak Efficiency as shipped

5 A output with overcurrent protection

Wide input voltage from 7.5 V to 24 V

UVLO/OCP/OVP/OTP protections

All-ceramic output capacitor solution

Adaptive COT architecture for fast load transient response

Internal LDO for MOSFET driver bias

Pre-bias startup with programmable soft start time

Diode emulation mode for light load efficiency boost

Ultra-compact 4 mm x 4 mm QFN package

Applications

USB-PD, QC2/3/4 DC/DC Converters

Availability:

Information is available at https://powerdensity.com/reference-design/