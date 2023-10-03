Optical Zonu launches ZONUConnect 3.0 base station to DAS fibre optic transport system

Optical Zonu Corporation, a provider of radio frequency over fibre (RFoF) transport solutions, has launched ZONUConnect 3.0, the next generation of its popular fibre optic transport system connecting multi-sector base transceiver stations (BTS) and distributed antenna systems (DAS) for distances of 300 ft. to 16 miles. The carrier-grade system is now “future-proof,” boasting hot-swappable individual band amplifiers in a compact design to simplify indoor wireless deployments and reduce costs.

ZONUConnect 3.0 features modular trays that can remain in the rack while individual amplifiers are removed and replaced without shutting down the system. This new feature allows customers the ability to swap bands, easily upgrade their network to emerging frequency bands like C-band and CBRS as well as provide ease of maintenance in the case of a faulty module. Previously, if a single band amplifier failed to connect the BTS and DAS, the entire solution had to be sent for repair. Now, it’s only a simple plugin at the DAS interface tray and the BTS point of interface (POI).

“The new ZONUConnect 3.0 not only addresses common wireless carrier challenges relating to BTS and DAS connectivity, but also simplifies the deployment process and reduces the overall costs associated with establishing, scaling, and maintaining DAS networks,” said Meir Bartur, co-founder and CEO of Optical Zonu. “These capabilities are essential as wireless carriers in the US continue to grow their services and cater to the increasing demands of their subscribers, especially at major venues such as malls, stadiums, corporate offices and high-rise buildings.”

Additional benefits of the modular ZONUConnect 3.0 solution include:

Minimizing Fibre Count: ZONUConnect 3.0 uses CWDM (coarse wave division multiplexing) or DWDM (dense wave division multiplexing) to combine up to six and 20 uplink and downlink paths on a single fibre, respectively. Additionally, ZONUConnect 3.0 combines multiple bands on a single optical channel resulting in the highest spectral efficiency when compared to Common Public Radio Interface (CPRI)-over-fibre.

ZONUConnect 3.0 uses CWDM (coarse wave division multiplexing) or DWDM (dense wave division multiplexing) to combine up to six and 20 uplink and downlink paths on a single fibre, respectively. Additionally, ZONUConnect 3.0 combines multiple bands on a single optical channel resulting in the highest spectral efficiency when compared to Common Public Radio Interface (CPRI)-over-fibre. Minimal Rack Footprint: The fibre transport process consists of two full MIMO sectors in a 3 U chassis that can support up to six bands per MIMO sector. The sizable bandwidth enables the POI (point of interface) at the BTS and the DAS interface tray to pre-combine all the bands onto a single RF path and minimizes the equipment needed at both sites.

The fibre transport process consists of two full MIMO sectors in a 3 U chassis that can support up to six bands per MIMO sector. The sizable bandwidth enables the POI (point of interface) at the BTS and the DAS interface tray to pre-combine all the bands onto a single RF path and minimizes the equipment needed at both sites. Optical Compensation as Needed: For instances where compensation is needed for higher optical loss, ZONUConnect 3.0 provides a stand-alone 1U rack-mounted Extender Tray at the DAS head end location.

For instances where compensation is needed for higher optical loss, ZONUConnect 3.0 provides a stand-alone 1U rack-mounted Extender Tray at the DAS head end location. Minimal Commissioning Time: The simplicity of ZONUConnect 3.0 means that even the largest systems can be deployed and commissioned in less than a day.

The simplicity of ZONUConnect 3.0 means that even the largest systems can be deployed and commissioned in less than a day. Lower Power Consumption: ZONUConnect 3.0 combines multiple bands with a minimized fibre count for maximum energy efficiency.

For more information on Optical Zonu and ZONUConnect 3.0, visit: https://www.opticalzonu.com/system-solutions/zonuconnect-universal-base-station-to-das-fiber-transport/