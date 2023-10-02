Considerations for aerospace and military electrical connectors

Electrical connector specialist PEI-Genesis has released a new guide to aerospace and military electrical connectors to help engineers select the best equipment to ensure operational success. For example, it discusses the features of D38999 and D-Sub connectors that allow them to successfully perform in harsh environments. The new whitepaper can be downloaded for free from PEI-Genesis’ website.

Whether they’re used onboard a commercial aircraft, on a military ground vehicle or in the depths of space, very few components are subjected to extreme conditions in the same way as connectors. With an array of options available, it can be difficult to know where to start when identifying the best connector to use in these demanding applications.

“Connectors, and more specifically those used in aerospace, military and space applications, must endure extreme conditions on an ongoing basis,” explained Sean Fitall, European product manager at PEI-Genesis. “Whether it be rapid and extreme temperature fluctuations, changes in humidity, persistent vibrations, impacts and signal interference, electrical connectors in these industries must operate reliably to ensure operators can achieve operational success.

“There is an abundance of connector options available, each with its own strengths and weaknesses, so it can be difficult to know where to start when trying to select the best one for use in demanding applications. Our new whitepaper discusses how to select the best electrical connector for the job and explores the design considerations that allow them to thrive in harsh environments,” concluded Fitall.

For example, PEI-Genesis offers Positronic DD high density D-sub connectors, which are well suited for use in harsh and rugged environments as well as for general use in industrial, aerospace and military applications. This range of connectors is industry-proven, meeting strict performance requirements under SAE AS39029 and MIL-DTL-24308 Class M standards, and available with options for 15, 26, 44, 62, 78 and 104 contacts.

