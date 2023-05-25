Panasonic Industry Europe to exhibit at Intersolar Europe 2023

Panasonic Industry will showcase its portfolio of best-in-class components for modern solar systems, smart energy applications and EV charging installations at Intersolar 2023 (part of The smarter E Europe) at Messe München in Hall B4, Booth 279, from June 14–16, 2023.

Meet the technical experts from Panasonic Industry to get a comprehensive overview of what they have to offer to take applications like solar inverter systems and EV charging installations to a new level of efficiency, reliability and profitability.

Focus products on Panasonic Industry’s stand at Intersolar 2023:

The HE-R relay from Panasonic’s wide range of PCB power relays is first choice for contemporary wall box designs and features a switching current of 40A AC for 3 phase systems with feedback contact and safe AC grid disconnection. Correspondingly, the HE-A relay is the latest offspring of the company’s PCB power relay family and is specifically tailored for use in solar inverters.

The GraphiteTIM thermal conductive material outperforms conventional thermal greases (especially with regards to ease of use and long term stability) and is suitable for modern power modules as well as EV charging installations.

Meet the technical experts from Panasonic Industry in Hall B4, Booth 279. More information can be found here: Intersolar 2023 | Panasonic Industry Europe GmbH