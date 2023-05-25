New application interface boards from Cambridge GaN devices enable users to try ICeGaN ICs in existing designs without pcb re-layout

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), the fabless, clean-tech semiconductor company that develops a range of energy-efficient GaN-based power devices to make greener electronics possible, has introduced a range of Application Interface Boards that allow designers to try out the company’s rugged, easy-to-use ICeGaN HEMTs in existing circuits in place of competing MOSFET or GaN devices without having to re-layout the PCB. Application Interface Boards are adaptor PCBs that are soldered to an ICeGaN device, which map each pin/signal from the ICeGaN HEMT footprint to the corresponding pins/signals of an alternative component footprint.

Peter comiskEy, director of application engineering, CGD, said: “These Application Interface Boards are designed for design and evaluation purposes only, of course. This is a quick, first step to enable the user to put one of our ICeGaN ICs into an existing design. There is some minor impact on thermal performance, but surprisingly little difference in EMC or electrical performance.”

CGD offers Application Interface Boards for a number of industry standard devices from leading MOSFET & GaN device manufacturers. A full list can be found on the user guide, but the company is happy to develop an Application Interface Board for devices not currently supported for delivery within four weeks.