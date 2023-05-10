Pickering Interfaces to demo EV BMS test rig at The Battery Show Europe 2023, Stuttgart, Germany

Pickering Interfaces, the provider of modular signal switching & simulation products for electronic test & verification, will showcase its Battery Management System (BMS) test demo on booth #4-A34 at The Battery Show Europe 2023, at Messe Stuttgart in Germany from 23-25 May 2023.

The Battery Show, co-located with the Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, is Europe’s largest trade fair for H/EV and advanced battery technology for industries including automotive, renewable energy and electronics. A technical conference at the shows will explore the latest industry innovations and hot topics, including growth in European-based production facilities and the drive to achieve a circular economy for EVs and batteries. With more than 500 manufacturers and service providers, the exhibition will offer an unparalleled opportunity to source the latest design and production solutions from across the battery and EV supply chain, including energy storage systems, electrical powertrains, battery management systems, materials, components, equipment, testing and recycling.

Outlining the BMS test demo, Paul Bovingdon, Simulation Product Manager at Pickering, explains: “With the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), one significant challenge to be tackled is the effective testing and validation of Battery Management Systems (BMS). Using modular, PXI-based switch and simulation modules offers many advantages in BMS test, including flexibility to optimize the test system to meet exact requirements; simple modification to address evolving needs; and an open, industry-standard architecture that promotes system longevity and mitigates obsolescence, while providing seamless integration of multi-vendor instrumentation modules.”

The BMS test demo includes the following Pickering products:

41-752A-011 PXI Battery Simulator – simulates batteries in a stacked architecture

40-190B-002 PXI Fault Insertion – simulates cell shorts and broken wires

40-297A-050 PXI Precision Resistor – simulates battery load

42-297A-150 PXIe Programmable Resistor – tests BMS isolation resistance check

41-743-001 PXI Programmable Power Supply – simulates battery charger

43-920-001 PXI Embedded Controller

42-925-001 PXIe 18-slot Chassis

For more details, please visit: www.pickeringtest.com/bms

In addition to its BMS test demo, Pickering will also highlight the following products on booth #4-A34 at The Battery Show Europe 2023 at Messe Stuttgart in Germany:

PXI & LXI high voltage switching solutions.

PXI fault insertion, programmable resistor and thermocouple simulation modules.

New multi-channel 300 mA battery simulator module updated with greater voltage isolation to allow BMS test of battery stacks up to 1kV (available in both PXI & PXIe).

Switch Path Manager (SPM) – the latest version of this industry-leading switching signal routing software adds auto-detection and route caching features that improve speed and performance.

Supporting cables and connectors

eBIRST Switching System Test Tools – designed to simplify system fault-finding by quickly testing the system and graphically identifying the faulty relay.

Pickering Interfaces stands behind its manufactured products with a standard three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. Pricing and availability information is supplied on its website at: www.pickeringtest.com