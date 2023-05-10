Only three days left to enter the 2023 Electronics Industry Awards

Industry professionals only have until the end of this week to enter an innovation, product, business or individual to win a highly prestigious Electronics Industry Award.

The deadline for entries and nominations for the Electronics Industry Awards is this Friday 12th May, and electronic components businesses and professionals are being encouraged to enter online today to be in with a chance of winning one of the industry’s most coveted accolades.

Now in its sixth year, the Electronics Industry Awards celebrates the very best professionals, products and projects in the electronics sector.

An industry vote is the sole determining factor in deciding the winners, ensuring a truly non-biased process. Its trophies therefore represent an independent stamp of approval and can open doors for new business opportunities.

Simple to enter

Entering is quick, easy and completely free of charge via the Electronics Industry Awards website, where you can also find more information on the event: https://electronicsindustryawards.co.uk

Once the deadline has closed, each entry and nomination will proceed to the decision-making stage, subject to meeting the necessary criteria. A shortlist of five per category will be announced once the voting has taken place. The decisions will be made using an online industry voting process for all categories.

Category spotlight

The Electronics Industry Awards features a comprehensive list of Product, Business and Individual categories that are designed to reflect and reward the very best from all corners of the sector.

To view the full list of Product, Business and Individual categories and criteria, please visit: https://electronicsindustryawards.co.uk/categories-criteria/

Celebrate in style

To celebrate a new generation of industry excellence, the 2023 Electronics Industry Awards will be returning to London on Thursday 19th October. We very much look forward to welcoming you to an evening of entertainment, networking and inspiration as we recognise and reward this year’s innovations, disruptive businesses and talented individuals.

More information

For more information on entering the awards, sponsorship opportunities, and attending the award ceremony, please visit www.electronicsindustryawards.co.uk or contact Harriet Campbell on 01622 699 184 or hcampbell@cieonline.co.uk