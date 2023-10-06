Pickering Interfaces to showcase turnkey microwave switching subsystems at Engineering Design Show (EDS) 2023

Pickering Interfaces will showcase its range of modular PXI, PXIe & LXI signal switching and simulation products for electronic test and verification, including a turnkey LXI microwave switching matrix demo, on stand H40 at Engineering Design Show (EDS) 2023, at Coventry Building Society Arena from October 11-12, 2023.

Established in 2012, the Engineering Design Show (EDS) is the UK’s biggest trade show dedicated to mechanical, electronics and embedded design. It aims to provide design engineers with direct access to the latest products, services and innovations available, helping them solve design challenges, discover technologies and get expert advice from more than 200 world-class suppliers. A comprehensive conference programme also provides plentiful opportunities for hands-on learning, networking and professional development.

Ideal for teams with limited engineering resources and applications that demand high performance, Pickering’s turnkey LXI microwave switch and signal routing subsystems offer flexible and configurable fully integrated solutions.

Steve Edwards, switching product manager at Pickering, commented: “Our engineers possess the deep switching expertise to understand your high-level requirements and translate your unique configuration and specification for microwave switching subsystems into well-defined and documented, fully integrated and supportable end products that will satisfy your demanding microwave testing needs.”

In addition to its flexible and configurable LXI microwave switch platform, Pickering will also highlight the following switching and simulation technologies on stand H40 at EDS 2023, at Coventry Building Society Arena from 11-12 October 2023:

PXI & PXIe programmable precision resistor, thermocouple and LVDT modules for sensor simulation

High density switching matrices, modular PXIe & LXI/USB chassis, and supporting cables & connectors

Diagnostic tools, including eBIRST Switching System Test Tools – designed to simplify fault-finding by rapidly testing the system and graphically identifying faulty relays

www.pickeringtest.com