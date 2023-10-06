Waldom Electronics adds TT Electronics to its product offering

Waldom Electronics has expanded its Manufacturer Line Card adding TT Electronics, which includes brands BI Technologies, IRC, Optek Technology, and Welwyn, as its Global Authorized Distributor. TT Electronics will be participating in Waldom’s Excess Inventory Management Solution, providing increased opportunities to expand in-stock inventory and availability on a broad range of products available at reduced Minimum Order Quantities (MOQs) with same-day shipments.

TT Electronics is a global provider of engineered electronics for performance-critical applications working with market-leading customers in the industrial, aerospace and defence, medical and transportation sectors. With headquarters in Woking, UK, TT Electronics employs nearly 5,000 staff and operates from 28 key locations around the world. TT Electronics manages three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power Electronics and Global Manufacturing Solutions. TT Electronics is a major supplier of Connectors, Magnetic Components, Optoelectronics, Power Supplies, Resistors, Semiconductors and Variable Resistor products to several of Waldom’s authorized distributor network partners including Allied Electronics, Arrow, DigiKey, Future Electronics, Hughes-Peters, Mouser Electronics, Newark, TTI, WPG Americas and more.

