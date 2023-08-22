Salt-tolerant connectors for the toughest environments

Now available from Aerco, the MK35 range of connectors from TT Electronics AB Connectors has been designed to withstand the most severe and demanding of environments.

Derived from the Mil-C 38999 series III, this connector offers all the design advantages of that specification with the added protection of an extremely tough shell comprised of a nickel aluminium bronze alloy.

Aerco further supports the MK35 with a range of accessories, notably nickel aluminium bronze strain relief clamps and protective caps, as well as heat shrink boot adaptor ‘TAK’ kits which are ideally suited to marine environments.

MK35 connectors assembled by Aerco will provide optimum performance in any naval or commercial marine application, but as they are RoHS compliant and resistant to the effects of dust, dirt, salt, humidity and vibration they are finding increasing use across a wide range of ground based applications.

