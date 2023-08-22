Salt-tolerant connectors for the toughest environments

10 hours ago Components, Connectors, Interconnection, News 7 Views

Now available from Aerco, the MK35 range of connectors from TT Electronics AB Connectors has been designed to withstand the most severe and demanding of environments.

Derived from the Mil-C 38999 series III, this connector offers all the design advantages of that specification with the added protection of an extremely tough shell comprised of a nickel aluminium bronze alloy.

Aerco further supports the MK35 with a range of accessories, notably nickel aluminium bronze strain relief clamps and protective caps, as well as heat shrink boot adaptor ‘TAK’ kits which are ideally suited to marine environments.

MK35 connectors assembled by Aerco will provide optimum performance in any naval or commercial marine application, but as they are RoHS compliant and resistant to the effects of dust, dirt, salt, humidity and vibration they are finding increasing use across a wide range of ground based applications.

https://aerco.co.uk/

Check Also

Farnell wins ‘European e-Catalogue Distributor of the Year’ award from Molex

Farnell has been honoured with the prestigious ‘2022 European e-Catalogue Distributor of the Year’ award …

© Copyright 2023, Components in Electronics. Specialist Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: © Datateam Business Media, 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY. United Kingdom