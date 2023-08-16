SEGGER Embedded Studio now freely available to SemiDrive customers

As part of an ongoing partnership between SEGGER and SemiDrive, SEGGER’s Embedded Studio is now available free of charge for SemiDrive’s customers using SemiDrive Cortex-R/M-based microcontrollers.

SemiDrive is an automotive chip company in China. SemiDrive’s products are installed in a range of vehicles covering over 90% of auto manufacturers in China.

SEGGER Microcontroller, now in its fourth decade in the embedded system industry, is the developer of Embedded Studio, which is a professional IDE for code development on Arm and RISC-V. Embedded Studio is used extensively by tens of thousands of embedded software developers and by the Embedded Experts at SEGGER, ensuring the highest level of quality and usability.

“We are very pleased to provide SEGGER’s professional embedded development tools to our customers, free of charge,” says SUN Mingle, CTO of SemiDrive. “In terms of efficiency, performance, and ease of use, using Embedded Studio significantly accelerates the process of mass production. SemiDrive has always been committed to creating a comprehensive ecosystem, working with partners to provide customers with professional services, and SEGGER’s Embedded Studio is a perfect fit for this model.”

“We are excited to partner with SemiDrive in offering Embedded Studio to its customers,“ says Ivo Geilenbruegge, Managing Director of SEGGER. “SemiDrive prides itself on high performance, strong reliability, and high security – all features that are also a strong focus for SEGGER. We look forward to seeing SemiDrive and its customers strive!”

www.segger.com/embedded-studio