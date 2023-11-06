SEGGER Flasher Secure with TELP secures programming end to end

SEGGER’s Target Encrypted Link Package (TELP) ensures the protection of intellectual property (IP) from end to end, including the last few inches to the device.

Flasher Secure, SEGGER’s flash programmer for authenticated off-site production, protects the firmware image at all stages of the provisioning process between IP owner and contract manufacturer. TELP secures the link from programmer to target and ensures that captured signal traces cannot be used to clone devices by simply replaying the programming sequence: every device is programmed using mutually-agreed, unique session keys for the encrypted link, and without those keys the captured trace is useless. Together, they ensure end-to-end IP security and protection against attacks of any kind.

IP owners and contract manufacturers alike benefit from having the owners in complete control of the programming process. The contract manufacturer never has access to the cleartext of a firmware image and both gain the peace of mind of ensuring the protection of IP from copying, cloning, and unauthorized production. The Flasher Secure/TELP solution offers complete transparency with IP owners able to seamlessly track the programming yield, device-specific data, programmer details, and much more. This unparalleled transparency is particularly crucial when outsourcing production to third-party locations, providing a level of confidentiality unmatched in the market.

“Flasher Secure and TELP are redefining the standards of secure programming,” says Ivo Geilenbruegge, Managing Director of SEGGER. “Together they allow innovators to confidently bring their ideas to market, secure in the knowledge that their IP is protected all the way to the silicon.”

This is currently the only solution on the market that provides end-to-end security for the entire workflow, from firmware sign-off to final production, while also providing interfaces for quality assurance and warehouse management.

TELP can be used to secure a wide range of microcontrollers and is especially useful for protecting MCUs that do not come with built-in security features. The solution requires no special processors or pre-programming and no physical shipment.

Security is achieved using a combination of established and standardized cryptographic algorithms, cryptographically secure random number generators, and reliable key exchange algorithms.

For more information about these cutting-edge tools and how they can enhance IP protection and secure programming, please visit the Flasher Secure and TELP pages on segger.com

About SEGGER

SEGGER Microcontroller, now in its fourth decade in the embedded system industry, produces cutting-edge RTOS and Software Libraries, the marketing-leading J-Link and J-Trace debug and trace probes, a fast, robust, reliable, and easy-to-use family of Flasher In-System Programmers and second-to-none software development tools.

SEGGER’s all-in-one solution emPower OS provides an RTOS plus a complete spectrum of software libraries including communication, security, data compression and storage, user interface software and more. Using emPower OS gives developers a head start, benefiting from decades of experience in the industry.

SEGGER’s professional embedded development software and tools are simple in design, optimized for embedded systems, and support the entire embedded system development process through affordable, high-quality, flexible, and easy-to-use tools.

The company was founded by Rolf Segger in 1992, is privately held, and is growing steadily. SEGGER also has a U.S. office in the Boston area and branch operations in Silicon Valley, Shanghai, and the UK, plus distributors on most continents, making SEGGER’s full product range available worldwide.

For more information on SEGGER, please visit www.segger.com.

