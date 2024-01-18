SEGGER simplifies rapid production programming of SD cards and eMMC

SEGGER’s FAT Image Creator is a production utility used to prepare a FAT file system for the rapid programming of embedded or removable media in production.

The FAT Image Creator creates a complete file system while keeping the images as small as possible in the process. By storing only relevant data inside the image, production programming time is reduced to a minimum. A typical image of a size of 20 MB can be programmed in a few seconds.

“The FAT Image Creator makes programming eMMC and other storage cards more efficient,” says Dirk Akemann, marketing manager at SEGGER. “Having just one file to work with, which includes multiple files and the directory structure, minimizes production to a single write operation. This significantly reduces the risk of errors and greatly increases programming speed.”

Because the FAT Image Creator is a command line tool, it is said to effortlessly integrate into a CI/CD process, and removes all human interaction, enabling automatic creation of up-to-date production images.

Files can be added as needed and directories can be easily created. The tool can create either a complete image (BIN file) or a condensed image containing only relevant sectors (Motorola S-record or MOT).

The utility ships in executable form for the Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems.

For more information, see the FAT Image Creator page at www.segger.com.