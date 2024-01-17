Wide range of Souriau circular connectors by EATON available from stock at Lane Electronics

Lane Electronics, a UK-based assembling distributor, are a premium source for the Souriau range of connectors. As a specialist in high-performance interconnect technologies, Souriau connectors are designed for aerospace, defence, security and motorsport applications.

Lane Electronics can supply a large number of key Souriau products on short lead-times from their extensive stock which may be found on their online store, as well as offering technical and product selection support to customers from their facility in Sussex. As a Souriau-approved assembler, Lane Electronics can also quickly supply connectors assembled in-house to exactly meet customer requirements.

The range of high-performance Souriau connectors available from Lane Electronics includes the industry leading 8STA, as well as the 8TA and Microcomp ranges which are widely used in motorsport applications. The popular 8D Series/MIL-DTL-38999 series III lightweight scoop-proof connector with screw coupling, is available in aluminium, stainless steel, titanium or composite materials, all designed for harsh environments.

Other Souriau product types available from Lane Electronics include 8LT/38999 series I lightweight scoop-proof, high density connectors with bayonet coupling and a range of high-density, high power, micro, JVS/CECC in marine bronze and Elio fibre-optic connectors for military, industrial, marine and aeronautical purposes, all derived from the proven 38999 design for power, signal and fibre-optic transmission.

A full range of connector accessories manufactured by Weald Electronics is also available to suit the Souriau 8STA, 8D/38999 series III connectors from Lane Electronics. These accessories include straight and right angled backshells to suit multiple cable sizes and styles, protective caps, nut plates, heat shrink boots and gaskets.

https://www.fclane.com/