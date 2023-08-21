Shortlist announced for The Electronics Industry Awards 2023

The finalists have been unveiled for this year’s Electronics Industry Awards.

The Electronics Industry Awards, organised by Components in Electronics (CIE) publisher Datateam Business Media, celebrate the very best professionals, products, projects and companies from across the electronics sector.

This year saw a record number of entries and nominations. The standard has also been exceptionally high and the organiser’s are thrilled to see new innovators and emerging technologies being included in the list, as well as industry giants showcasing their solutions for a wide range of applications.

There are three different types of awards up for grabs – Product, Business and Individual Awards, across a comprehensive range of categories.

All this year’s finalists have been voted for by the public.

To find out who has made the shortlist please visit: 2023 Finalists | The Electronics Industry Awards

The winners will be announced at a glittering award ceremony held at the Grand Connaught Rooms, in London on 19th October 2023. Tickets are now on sale. To find out more, please visit: Book Tickets | The Electronics Industry Awards