EMI suppression capacitors with steady performance at high requirements: KEMET’s R41B series new at Rutronik

KEMET’s R41B film capacitor series complements Rutronik’s product portfolio. The capacitors have voltage ratings of 350 VAC (rated voltage) and up to 1500 VDC (rated DC voltage) and passed 1,000 hours of operation at rated voltage applied in the accelerated THB test at temperatures of 85 °C and humidity of 85 %. They are said to offer the ideal solution for use in harsh environments and are also available in a halogen-free version on request at www.rutronik24.com .

The film capacitor range with protection class Y2/X1 is described as the first on the market to combine THB class IIIB with high operating temperature and high capacitance value while offering the smallest lead space of a minimum of 10 mm. The capacitors are made of metalized polypropylene film coated with self-extinguishing resin and are UL/ENEC/CQC certified. They are for use in a capacitance range of 2.2 nF to 1.2 µF and deliver a high-temperature capability of up to +125 °C. In addition, they are AEC-Q200 compliant and intended for use in filters to suppress electromagnetic interference in “line-to-ground” (Y-capacitor) and “cross-the-line” (X-capacitor) applications.

Features at a glance:

Capacitance range from 0.0022 μF – 1.2 µF

Smallest lead spacing with class IIIB

Class IIIB according to IEC

Suitable for harsh environments

Automotive Grade (AEC-Q200)

High-temperature capability from 125 °C up to 2000 h

Target Application:

HVDC filter

5G SMPS

Automotive Industry

DC/DC and DC/AC converters

Solar inverters and energy storage