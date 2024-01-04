Silanna Semiconductor to attend CES where company’s advanced power conversion technology will feature in award-winning charger

Silanna Semiconductor will be attending CES 2024 from January 9th – 12th 2024 to show visitors its latest high-efficiency power conversion technologies. These include an ACF (active clamp flyback) solution that features in the Vinpower iXCharger universal charging and storage cube, the recipient of a CES 2024 Innovation award.

Silanna’s range of CO2 Smart Power AC/DC and DC/DC converter semiconductors includes ultra-compact, high-frequency point of load DC/DC converters and the world’s first fully integrated ACF controllers, which can operate at efficiencies of up to 95%. The company also offers a full range of reference designs and evaluation boards that simplify and speed the design, prototyping and commercialization of CO2 Smart Power solutions in applications including travel adapters, laptop adapters, appliance power, smart metering, computing, lighting, industrial power, and display power.

Developed through a strategic alliance with Silanna Semiconductor, the Vinpower iXCharger is said to be the first universal charging plus storage cube, offering the ability to charge and provide extended storage memory for virtually all smartphones, tablets, and laptop computers. By combining a compact 65W GaN-based power charger with up to 1.5TB storage, the iXCharger reduces e-waste and redundancy, creating an environmentally conscious universal 2-in-1 solution for both charging and secure backup and storage.

As a recipient of a CES Innovation Award, the charger will be shown in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2024, as well as at Vinpower’s CES booth (Central Hall, booth # 16646).

“CES is a key event for meeting our global customers,” says Mark Drucker C.E.O. Silanna Semiconductor. “The fact that one of these customers has created a CES award winning technology based on our power conversion design further underlines how our CO2 Smart Power portfolio helps OEMs to create solutions that address challenging performance, size and environmental credentials.”