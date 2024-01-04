Watlow launches ASSURANT high temperature heating jackets

Advanced industrial electric heater manufacturer Watlow has launched its new ASSURANT HT high-temperature heating jackets, designed to meet the unique needs of semiconductor processing.

Watlow’s ASSURANT heaters are heater jackets made with PTFE-coated fibreglass that maximises thermal uniformity and coverage for gas lines, pump lines, forelines and exhaust lines in semiconductor processing applications. These solutions offer even heating for uniform temperature profiles over the entire heated line. The ASSURANT heater jackets are designed to optimise process tool uptime and chip yield by providing full coverage to the line, eliminating cold spots that result in particle buildup.

As today’s advanced processes, with new chemistries and applications, require even higher temperature ranges, ASSURANT HT delivers a recommended operating temperature of up to 350°C, making it suitable for the most demanding applications. Watlow’s glass-based technology ensures that ASSURANT HT is SEMI-rated for cleanrooms and flammability, eliminating issues associated with clogging and fouling.

“We are thrilled to introduce the new ASSURANT HT to the market,” said Doug Schaefer, chief system designer at Watlow. “Our first-generation ASSURANT TC is a reliable heating solution for many applications, but as industry evolves there is a need for an even higher temperature range. With ASSURANT HT, we are providing our customers with a step change in thermal performance that will help them stay ahead of the curve on challenging processes like titanium nitride. The launch of ASSURANT HT marks a new era for the ASSURANT line of heaters, designed from the ground up to improve semiconductor processing.”

ASSURANT HT is compatible with all existing controllers, making it a true plug-and-play solution that allows for easy integration with existing equipment.

www.watlow.com