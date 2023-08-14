Silicon Motion introduces SM2264XT-AT – “the world’s first automotive-grade PCIe NVMe SSD controller” at this year’s Flash Memory Summit

Silicon Motion, the provider of semiconductor storage solutions, has unveiled the SM2264XT-AT automotive-grade PCIe NVMe SSD controller. Engineered to deliver superior performance and reliability, this cutting-edge solution is said to set a new benchmark for automotive storage applications.

Designed with state-of-the-art PCIe Gen4 technology and innovative hardware features, the SM2264XT-AT ensures optimal speed and efficiency. Its advanced architecture, built on 12nm process technology, guarantees robust data protection, ultra-high quality of service (QoS), and unparalleled reliability.

The SM2264XT-AT exhibits steady performance and ultra-responsive handling in automotive SSDs. Equipped with a powerful quad-core ARM R8 CPU, it supports four lanes of 16Gb/s PCIe data flow. Featuring eight NAND channels with speeds of up to 1,600 MT/s per channel, the SM2264XT-AT delivers exceptional throughput, superior performance, and reduced power consumption, according to Silicon Motion.

One of the key highlights of the SM2264XT-AT is its built-in SR-IOV capability. This empowers enhanced software functionality and streamlines remote management, allowing support for up to eight virtual machines (VMs). By providing dedicated virtual functions (VFs) for each VM, the SM2264XT-AT maximizes SSD resource utilization while reducing host software complexity and CPU power consumption. This feature makes it a suitable choice for future vehicles with centralized architectures.

To meet the stringent requirements of the automotive industry, the SM2264XT-AT undergoes extensive testing and adheres to various automotive processes and certifications. These include AEC-Q100 compliance, ISO 26262 functional safety standards (ASIL-B), IATF 16949 certification for supplier chain compliance, and ASPICE compliance SW development process. With its full automotive qualification, the SM2264XT-AT ensures reliability and durability in automotive applications.

Key Features of the SM2264XT-AT include:

High Performance:

PCIe Gen4 x4 interface

Eight NAND channels up to 1,600 MT/s for fast data transfer

Built-in SR-IOV Capability:

Supports up to eight virtual functions for enhanced software functionality and resource utilization.

High Data Integrity and Security:

Self-encrypting drive (SED) with AES 128/256 and TCG Opal for data security

Data retention extension with 7th generation NANDXtend

The SM2264XT-AT adheres to various automotive processes and certifications, including:

AEC-Q100 compliance

ISO 26262 functional safety standards (ASIL-B)

ISO 21434 certification for Cyber Security

IATF 16949 certification for supplier chain compliance

ASPICE compliance SW development process

Automotive Service Packaging (ASP)

