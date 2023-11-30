SIT and Panasonic Industry join forces for residential heat pump fan

Panasonic Industry Europe, a global HVAC technology leader, and SIT, a multinational listed on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, proudly announce their collaboration in launching a new complete fan solution for Residential Heat Pumps.

This partnership seamlessly integrates Panasonic Industry ‘s renowned motor with SIT’s expertise in engineering complete fan solutions and European production.

The European heat pumps market, projected to grow at a CAGR of 20%, provides a strategic backdrop for this collaboration. Fuelled by the European Commission’s heating electrification policies and the impending F-Gas regulations (R290), a new generation of heat pumps is set to emerge in the European market.

The fan solution, a synthesis of Panasonic’s motor and SIT’s optimized impeller and grid, is designed to meet the evolving demands of heat pump manufacturers. The heat pump fan provides a flexible solution to ensure optimal performance, minimal noise, and low consumption.

Gerhard Scharf, division director at Panasonic Industry, said: “We are proud to partner with SIT, sharing the goal of providing reliable, sustainable, and state-of-the-art solutions. This collaboration showcases the alignment of Panasonic Industry’s motor efficiency and durability with SIT’s commitment to excellence.”

Chairman and CEO of SIT Federico de Stefani on the collaboration with Panasonic Industry: “Entering the Heat Pumps market is a milestone in SIT’s growth plan. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality products. By integrating Panasonic Industry ‘s motors, we aim to offer a best-in-class solution to the market.”

Beyond technical collaboration, both companies will promote the new solution with OEM customers. This venture represents a synergy of innovation, quality, and dedication to advancing the residential heat pump industry.

