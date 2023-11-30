TT Electronics opens new state-of-the-art power and control R&D facility in Manchester UK

TT Electroni cs , a global provider of custom power solutions and engineered technologies, has announced that its Power and Control business has officially opened its new state-of-the-art research, development and manufacturing facility. The new facility in Rochdale, Manchester, UK, is a strategic investment by TT Electronics in power electronics for mission-critical aerospace and defence technology.

“TT’s recent acquisitions of the Power Supply business from Excelitas, Torotel and Ferranti Power and Control have enhanced our customer portfolio as well as significantly strengthening our engineering capability in both the UK and US,” said Matt Yeates, vice president and general manager, TT Electronics. “The new facility will not only support new employment opportunities in the Rochdale/Manchester area, but will provide increased manufacturing capacity as a direct response to our customers’ needs.”

The opening of the new site aligns with TT’s aim to continuously invest in its global facilities and offer greater supply chain leverage and engineering capabilities to its customers. The facility is now fully operational and will provide a significant increase in capacity for customers in the UK for power electronics and mission-critical aerospace and defence technology.