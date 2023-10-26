TE Connectivity to highlight connectors and sensors for industrial and warehouse automation at SPS Smart Production Solutions 2023

TE Connectivity (TE), a specialist in connectors and sensors, is showcasing a range of new products at this year’s SPS in

Nuremberg, Germany, in several dedicated theme areas and an “Experience Zone” with a hands-on display of products and sample set-ups.

Highlights include enhancements to the Dynamic D1000 Slim range of wire-to-wire connectors and the ECP (Electrically Controlled

Contactor with Protection) range of high voltage DC contactors. In addition, a new safety product line will be presented, including safety light curtains, relays and accessories.

Theme areas cover industrial automation, drive and control technology, robotics and warehouse automation, and Single Pair Ethernet (SPE). Visitors will gain specific insights into TE’s latest product highlights and technologies. In addition, the SPE Industrial Partner Network will also be presented in a separate zone together with TE.

New ideas for industrial automation

For applications in industrial automation and for the fields of robotics, automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and servo motors, TE introduces the D1000 Slim connector to the extended Dynamic series of connectors. The small wire-to-wire connector is 80% smaller than products in the existing D1200 series. Its slim design is suitable for space-constraint small industrial equipment and machinery, while reducing the risk of interference. The coding and locking function help to ensure reliability. This reduces the risk of unlocking and connector breakage, for example in tight robot arms. As the user can hear if the locking is correct when mating, the reliability of the connection is increased. The simple mating and crimping process reduces installation time.

Battery storage and EV charging solutions

New Energy, including Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, has its own section. Current product highlights include the ECP series of high-voltage DC contactors, which are used in battery storage systems, solar inverters and in charging stations for electric vehicles and AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles) in warehouse automation.

They meet the requirements of IEC 60947-4-1 and feature bi-directional load switching, a switching capacity of 1500 VDC at 1000 A and a continuous current carrying capacity of 500 A. Auxiliary contacts and a hermetic ceramic seal provide reliability and safety.

For power electronics and battery management systems, TE also offers the new VolTron 1000 high-voltage connector in 2, 5, and 6 pin versions. With an operating current of 0.5 A, the connector covers a voltage range of up to 1,000 V and complies with the LV215 standard for high-voltage connectors, due to its dielectric strength (rated surge voltage up to 2,500 V). The 6.2 mm pitch connector can be used in virtually any application where high voltage needs to be constantly monitored.

New safety product line

TE introduces a safety product line for robotics, warehouse automation and industrial machinery that includes compact Type 2 and Type 4 SLC safety light curtains in accordance with EN IEC 61496-1/-2 standards. These IP67 safety sensors with a resolution of up to 14 mm for hand and finger protection increase safety at access points to hazardous areas. The product range covers protective field lengths from 160 mm to 2250 mm in various ranges (protective field widths) as well as different resolutions and 2-, 3-, or 4-beam versions for access guarding. Besides light curtains with integrated safety functions, including self-monitoring of static outputs, control of external contactors (EDM) and selectable automatic/manual restart, TE also offers safety relay systems (SRS) for interfacing to the machine control system.

Connectivity with new SPE connector solutions

In the SPE area, TE showcases its latest products that support SPE for IIoT infrastructures. This offers OEMs new opportunities to miniaturize their devices with improved energy efficiency. In TE’s IP20-rated SPE T1 connectors, data and Power over Data Line (PoDL) are transmitted over two copper wires instead of two or four wire pairs as in Gigabit Ethernet. TE’s SPE solutions also

include an M8 hybrid jack for boards and an M8 SPE hybrid interconnect, both with IP67 protection. The maximum data rate is 1 Gbit/s, and the power supply is up to 400 W. The first samples of M12 hybrid connectors according to IEC 63171-7 for applications with power classes from 8 A to 16 A and from 50 V to 600 V are also being presented. TE’s M12 connectors can be used to implement a future-ready, largely barrier-free system from the sensor to the cloud and virtually seamless M2M communication.

Worth a visit in hall 10 at booth 340

Whether SPS visitors are interested in sensors and PLCs, upgrading to an SPE infrastructure, or simply looking for a solution to an automation problem, the TE team looks forward meeting them in hall 10, booth 340.