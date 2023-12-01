The Glorystar Infinitus Touchscreen Signage Series for large format displays

CDS has introduced the Glorystar Infinitus Touchscreen Signage, which is designed to help businesses boost their customer experience on expansive 32” and 43” displays. Features include anti-fingerprint and anti-glare touch glass, swift and sensitive responsiveness, and a sophisticated metal housing and bezel, this upgrade is tailor-made for applications such as gaming tables, digital whiteboards, and corporate signage to name a few. The unit’s versatility allows installation in portrait, landscape, or face-up orientation, delivering impressive colour performance, high contrast, and wide viewing angles. Its resilience is evident through adherence to the 60950-1 ball drop proof testing standard, ensuring durability in large format displays.



Why Choose CDS Touchscreen Signage?



1. Anti-fingerprint and Anti-glare Touch Glass: The enhanced touch glass is crafted to resist fingerprints and glare, ensuring a crystal-clear display even in bright environments.



2. Fast, Sensitive Response: The touchscreen guarantees ultra-responsive interactions, akin to mobile devices, enhancing overall customer engagement and efficiency.



3. Metal Housing and Bezel: The upgraded signage features a robust metal housing and bezel, providing heightened durability and protection against damage. Its sleek design complements various business settings.



4. Multiple Mounting Options: Installation flexibility is a key feature, allowing portrait, landscape, or face-up orientation. Comprehensive digital interfaces, multi-lingual mounting VESA standards, and mounting brackets facilitate easy setup and use.



5. State-of-the-Art Slim Design: Incorporating LED backlighting reduces power consumption and heat, enabling sleeker kiosk designs for diverse applications in retail, hotels, gaming, transportation, and more.



6. Integrated Power Supply: The integrated power supply not only enhances the unit’s aesthetics but also ensures a user-friendly setup.



7. Rigorous Reliability Testing: The Infinitus undergoes over 20 reliability tests, achieving a demonstrated 50,000 MTBF. The integration of Glorystar touchscreens, software, and drivers ensures seamless performance.







The Glorystar Infinitus offers three distinct platforms, each with unique advantages:



Android Platform: Featuring various input and output options, including RJ45, SD Card, Type C, USB3.0, Audio Out (3.5mm), Recover Key, USB2.0, and Key (Power, V+, V-). The STAROS Kiosk Lockdown Application, Star Control Remotely Managed Tablet Software, and Star Tool Open API facilitate easy management and customization.

Windows Platform: Available in Celeron Processor J6412, I3-8145u, and i5-8265U options, optionally with a Windows IOT license. This platform provides a comprehensive kiosk/display solution for businesses aiming to enhance customer engagement.

Touchscreen Monitor: The latest addition to the lineup, supporting HDMI, VGA, DVI, RS232, USB 2.0, and 3.5mm stereo jack inputs. Compatible with Android, Windows, and MAC OS, offering seamless connectivity and a superior customer experience.



https://crystal-display.com/

