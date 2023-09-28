TTI Europe is now a distributor for Cree LED

TTI, Inc. – Europe, a specialty distributor of electronic components, is now an authorised distributor of Cree LED, an SGH Company with expertise in LED technology. TTI recognises the tremendous growth opportunities in optoelectronic applications and is excited to have Cree LED’s superior products now available for its customers in the lighting, transportation, eMobility and industrial markets.

“We are excited to further strengthen our optoelectronics portfolio with the addition of Cree LED,” said Felix Corbett, director, Supplier Marketing Europe – TTI, Inc. “Offering the leading technology in application-optimised LEDs that Cree LED provides, will enable us to add value and deliver best-in-class lighting and illumination solutions to our customers across a wide range of industrial, transportation, infrastructure and general lighting applications.”

Stephan Schneider, Cree LED vice president sales EMEA, commented: “Cree LED is proud to add TTI as a key partner, expanding our channel and customer base, and making our products more readily available to engineers and designers. The alignment between TTI Europe’s customer-focused approach in our core market segments and Cree LED’s wide range of LED products provides a strong offering for customers.”

Flagship product families in Cree LED’s portfolio include the XLamp® and J Series® LEDs for general and specialty lighting applications and high brightness LED products for video screens, signage and specialty lighting applications. Cree LED’s leading technology coupled with TTI’s deep and wide inventory provides customers with far greater lighting options than have been previously offered.

For further information on the latest Cree LED products available from TTI, please visit: https://www.ttieurope.com/content/ttieurope/en/manufacturers/c-e/cree-led.html.