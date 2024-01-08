TTI Europe signs EMEA distribution agreement with Rosenberger

TTI, Inc. – Europe, a specialty distributor of electronic components, has signed an authorised distributor agreement with Rosenberger, a manufacturer of impedance-controlled and optical interconnect solutions in high-frequency, high-voltage and fibre-optic technology. TTI Europe now stocks Rosenberger products, so electronics designers can access a more in-depth portfolio to find the right solution for their application.

“Rosenberger is very well respected in the market for its advanced technology, and we are delighted to have signed this EMEA distribution agreement with them, giving our customers access to a wider product portfolio in high-frequency, high-voltage and fibre-optic technology,” said Ronald Velda, supplier marketing director Europe – connectors & Emech for TTI. “Our significant stock package investment demonstrates our dedication to both Rosenberger and to providing better technical solutions for our customers, making us thrilled about the future and about growing together.”

“We are excited to expand our EMEA channel strategy with this new agreement,” says Frédéric Klein, sr vice president global sales interconnect at Rosenberger. “We share a mutual focus in industrial, aerospace & defence and transportation markets, as well as a strong cultural alignment, which will set the course for common growth and future success. We are confident that our strengths in cutting-edge technology and highly efficient manufacturing processes coupled with TTI Europe’s extensive sales network and strong stock commitment will form a powerful partnership, adding real value for customers that rely on the precision and reliability of our products.”

TTI Europe looks to build strong partnerships with its trusted manufacturing associates so electronics engineers have access to the best products and expertise all from a single source. The expansion of TTI Europe’s portfolio means customers can benefit from the high availability of connectivity solutions so they can advance their designs while also realising the convenience and efficiency advantages of purchasing from a ‘one-stop shop’.

Rosenberger offers high quality standardised and customised connectivity solutions for mobile communication networks, data centres, industrial test & measurement, automotive electronics, high-voltage contact systems, medical and industrial electronics, as well as aerospace engineering. The product range includes RF coaxial connectors, components and accessories, RF measurement products and cable assemblies.