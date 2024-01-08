Entries now open for the Electronics Industry Awards 2024

Start as you mean to go on: enter The Electronics Industry Awards to be in with a chance of making 2024 your year of recognition and reward

Looking to stave off the January blues? Then why not submit an inventive product or nominate a dynamic company or individual to win an Electronics Industry Award? These most coveted awards are now open for entries across a wide range of categories – and the process is free, quick and easy. Simply visit www.electronicsindustryawards.co.uk to find out more and be guided through each step of the process.

Organised by Datateam Business Media, publisher of Components in Electronics (CIE) magazine, the Electronics Industry Awards recognise and reward the most exceptional innovations, businesses and professionals in electronic components. Over the years, winning an award has come to represent an independent stamp of approval – separating winners from their competitors and opening doors for new business opportunities. Voted for by a combination of the industry itself and a panel of esteemed experts, the awards scheme offers a truly non-biased process.

The awards are now in their seventh year and are open to companies of all sizes from all over the world. The awards provide an opportunity to highlight all successes – whether your business has brought a disruptive technology to market, provides truly exceptional service, has shown a commitment to furthering the industry, or has nurtured an exemplary individual.

CATEGORIES:

PRODUCT AWARDS

Aerospace/Military/Defence Product of the Year

Automotive Product of the Year

Display Product of the Year

Embedded Solution Product of the Year

Enclosure Product of the Year

Engineering Development/Design Tool of the Year

Interconnection Product of the Year

Internet of Things Product of the Year

Medical Product of the Year

Power Product of the Year

Semiconductor Product of the Year

Test, Measurement & Inspection Product of the Year

BUSINESS AWARDS

Academic Support

Best Customer Service

Distributor of the Year

Electronics Manufacturer of the Year

Excellence in Innovation

Most Outstanding PR Agency

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Industry Personality

Rising Star

Save the date

The Grand Connaught Rooms in Covent Garden, London, will once again set the scene for our spectacular award ceremony on Thursday 24th October. Guests can expect a sumptuous evening of celebration, networking, fine dining, and entertainment, with a celebrity host and live band.

Not only that but those attending The Electronics Industry Awards will once again share a champagne reception and after-party with the co-located Instrumentation Excellence Awards, creating a truly unique networking event.

Sponsorship

We are delighted to announce the latest sponsors of the Electronics Industry Awards 2024 are…

BWW Communications

https://www.bwwcomms.com/

Napier:

https://www.napierb2b.com/

More information

For more information on submitting an entry or nomination, on attending the award ceremony or sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.electronicsindustryawards.co.uk or contact Harriet Campbell on 01622 699 184 or via hcampbell@cieonline.co.uk