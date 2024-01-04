Vision Engineering’s new manufacturing partnership opportunity at Southern Manufacturing

Microscope and 3D digital inspection and measurement specialist Vision Engineering has created a Technology Exploitation Division, led by Harry Curtis, to explore new business opportunities for its innovations and strengthen the manufacturing services and capability it offers to potential partners, and will be exhibiting at Southern Manufacturing (6-8 February 2024) on stand J260.

Widely recognised and awarded for its expertise in both optical and digital microscopes and imaging systems – including a Queens Award for Enterprise in 2020 for its Lynx EVO stereo microscope – the Send, Surrey-based company has been partnering for some time with other companies, start-ups or entrepreneurs who have needed help with manufacturing expertise.

“We’ve been manufacturing our own products for 65 years and this starts with a blank piece of paper, progressing to a fully-fledged product being distributed and sold all around the globe. We are very experienced in all the development steps in between, so we help with any or all of those stages to help facilitate any partner who comes to us,” Mr Curtis explains.

Previous projects that Vision has worked on with partners include a high magnification viewer used in jewellery to identify identification numbers inscribed on diamonds in submicron text, a device to clean surgical instruments, micro welding systems and even a range of men’s luxury grooming products.

“Additionally, we have very good machining and manufacturing capabilities, further enhanced with Milturn Anodising and its expertise within the Vision Engineering Group. So, we assist customers with design, utilise our optical, mechanical and electronics expertise, provide rapid prototyping with our machine shop and additive manufacturing processes, deliver design for manufacture and production engineering services and help with verification, assembly, quality assurance and distribution needs.”

In terms of its own manufacturing capability Vision’s UK investment in its headquarters in Send probably represents one of the most state-of-the-art sites available. Aside from the machine shop it houses assembly stations, temperature-controlled environments, clean rooms, a paint shop and quality and inspection facilities.

“The Manufacturing Services part of the business has already had some very successful partnerships, proving we can take on any scale of challenge that companies want help with and work together to produce successful products.”

Vision Engineering Manufacturing Services

www.visionengmanufacturingservices.com

Southern Manufacturing – stand J260

For more information scan this code: