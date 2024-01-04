Vision Engineering shows new Mantis 3rd Gen stereo microscope at Electronics Live and Southern Manufacturing

Vision Engineering, the provider of inspection, metrology, and digital 3D visualisation solutions, will be promoting Mantis 3rd Gen, the latest addition to its best-selling and award-winning range of ergonomic optical stereo microscopes on stand 51 at Electronics Live, 17 January 2024, and also on stand J260 for its Southern Manufacturing debut 6-8 February 2024.

Mantis is in use in tens of thousands of R&D, manufacturing and analytical sites around the world. Mantis 3rd Gen incorporates the latest developments in optics, digital cameras and fully adjustable LED lighting, to keep Mantis at the forefront of stereo imaging.

Mantis is designed for precision engineering, electronic engineering, medical device manufacture, and a wide range of other applications that require high-quality images and superior ergonomics. It features a patented, eyepiece-less design that delivers a large, high-quality optical stereo image directly into the user’s eyes, making it more comfortable and easier to view than traditional microscopes, according to the company.

Manipulative, rework and restoration tasks need stereo images, to allow easy hand to eye coordination and depth perception. Mantis 3rd Gen combines stereo optical images, with high-resolution camera options for manipulation and recording.

Mantis 3rd Gen is said to feature long working distance and excellent depth perception, now with a choice of three magnifications, making it ideal for a wide range of applications. It also now comes as standard with five different ways to illuminate your subject, giving you the flexibility to adjust the lighting to get the perfect image for your needs.

In addition to its impressive image quality and ergonomics, Mantis also features a powerful digital imaging system that allows you to capture, review, and share high-resolution images. This makes it easy to share your work with colleagues, document your findings, and train new employees.

Southern Manufacturing targets personnel involved in design, engineering production and procurement. It has become an important event in the UK manufacturing calendar, promoting the latest solutions in production hardware, components, consumables and technology serving a wide range of industries including:

Aerospace/Defence,

Automotive

Electronics Assembly/ Production

Industrial Machinery

Packaging/Handling/Logistics

Energy

Marine

Medical/PharmaBio

Mechanical Engineering

Metal Processing.

For more information scan this code:

Visit https://www.visioneng.com/products/eyepiece-less-stereo-microscopes/mantis/