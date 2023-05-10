Winbond sets global sustainability standard with sustainability initiatives and products

Winbond Electronics Corporation, a global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions, has announced the results of its sustainability performance along with aggressive goals and product development plans to expand that leadership in 2023. In addition to its many corporate Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) goals and initiatives, Winbond has also demonstrated its commitment to sustainability through its product development, including flash memory products that support low temperature soldering (LTS) process, space saving techniques used in 100BGA LPDDR4/4X, and advancements in ultra-low power consumption.

Below are just a few of Winbond’s sustainability achievements in 2021. To see the full results, go to this webpage.

Reduced greenhouse gas emission by 229,245 metric tons of CO 2 e, equal to 505 New York Central Park carbon adsorption per year.

Recycled 7,212 metric tons of waste, with recovery rate of 93%

Recycled 10.59 million cubic meters of water, and water recycling rate of 83% in Taichung Fab

“As one of the leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory products, Winbond is in a unique position to help drive carbon neutrality and slow global warming through its products, technologies and operations,” said Winbond. “Sustainability is an issue that needs to be tackled on a global scale and we are proud to set such a strong example driving a greener and more sustainable future.”

Goals and objectives

Winbond is taking additional actions this year in the following areas to achieve specific goals by 2030 and 2050.

Compared to 2021, 90% of electricity using Green Energy in Taichung Fab by 2030

Compared to 2021, carbon emission reduction 60% in Taichung Fab by 2030

Achieve net zero by 2050

Continue to assess and promote new water-saving measures.

In cooperation with the government’s renewable energy policy, plan and evaluate the viability of renewable energy installation.

Introduction of TCFD management framework. Continue to implement new energy-saving measures.

Actively cooperate with partners who promote sustainable development issues and will improve and enhance sustainable supplier management, which includes the assessment and document-based and onsite audits of sustainability risks, in the future.

Products designed with sustainability in mind

One of Winbond’s corporate goals is to always design products that support its sustainability efforts. Below are a few examples:

LTS Process – Winbond announced that its SON and BGA packages would support a new LTS process that reduces Surface Mount Technology (SMT) temperature from 220-260°C in the lead-free process to about 190°C. This new process is enabling Winbond to significantly reduce carbon emissions in SMT production lines, while also simplifying, shortening and lowering the cost of the SMT process.

Space Saving Techniques – Winbond announced that its new package 100BGA LPDDR4/4X had achieved the JEDEC JED209-4 standard to ensure energy conservation and carbon reduction. The LPDDR4/4X is now available in a space-saving 100BGA package measuring only 7.5X10mm². The device is ideal for IoT applications requiring higher throughput in a small package to allow designers to reduce the PCB size for more compact IoT designs.

Ultra-Low Power Consumption – Winbond made several announcements designed to drive ultra-low power consumption in its flash memory products. This included a 1.2V NOR flash that reduced power consumption by 33 percent compared to tradition 1.8V memories.

HYPERRAM™ – Its ultra-low power, design simplicity and lower pin counts saves space and enables smaller form factors.

Secure Flash – Winbond is innovating security in memory for more ethical products and more effortless privacy protection in its customers' products. Winbond announced that its TrustME® W77Q Secure Flash Obtains SESIP Level 2 with Physical Attacker Resistance Certification. It certifies that its products provide customers with the most secure and trusted solutions, including W77Q, W75F and W76S.

2022 awards and recognition

As a result of its sustainability performance over the last year, Winbond received a number of industry awards and accolades. This includes:

Certificates, quality, intellectual property patents and green products:

Passed ISO50001 energy management system

The first company in the world to pass the ISO/SAE 21434 road vehicle network security management system certification

Passed the 2022 RBA factory inspection

Won two Gold Tower Awards and two Silver Tower Awards in The Taiwan Continuous Improvement Competition; equaling the best results in history

Obtained almost 380 patents in 2022; total of over 4,500 patents, worldwide.

TrustME® W77Q secure flash memory won the 2022 OFweek IoT Industry Innovation Technology Product Award and SESIP Level 2 Certification

HYPERRAM™ 3.0 won the 7th China IoT Innovation Award in 2022

Won the ESG comprehensive evaluation award:

Three awards in the 2022 Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards (TCSA), including: Corporate Sustainability Report Platinum Award Corporate Sustainability Comprehensive Performance Award – Taiwan Top 100 Sustainability Model Enterprise Award Sustainable Single Performance – Talent Development Leader Award

