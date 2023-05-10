Secure hold on PCBs: Keystones 12mm “Vibra-Fit” button-cell-battery holder at Rutronik

Keystone Electronics Corp. has launched the 12 mm “Vibra-Fit”, a button cell holder specifically designed for CR1220 lithium button cells for mounting on PCBs. The extremely robust holder is compatible with both vacuum and mechanical placement systems. The “Vibra-Fit” is available in OEM (bulk) packaging or on tape-and-reel at www.rutronik24.com .

Keystone’s ‘Vibra-Fit’ button cell holder features gold-plated phosphor bronze double spring contacts and a glass-filled, high-temperature resistant thermoplastic (PPS) base. The battery holder is surface mountable, allowing quick and easy replacement or insertion of button cell batteries. Marked polarities make it additionally user-friendly.

The “Vibra-Fit” is RoHS-compliant and impresses with a compact and extremely flat design. It also weighs only 0.7 g. These features make it suitable for densely populated PCBs. In these applications, the button cell holder guarantees reliable retention of the batteries, especially in cases involving strong vibrations or massive shocks.

Advantages at a glance:

Extremely robust

Vibration resistant

Compact and flat design

Low weight

Easy handling

Optimal choice for densely packed PCBs

For more information about the 12mm “Vibra-Fit” button cell battery holder from Keystone and a direct ordering option, please visit our e-commerce platform at www.rutronik24.com