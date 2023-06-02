Durakool announces high voltage DC switching contactors

Durakool’s new CHV series of ceramic HVDC contactors provide battery isolation for electric vehicles (EVs), high voltage battery storage and for switching HVDC in solar panel applications.

Switching high voltage DC up to 1500VDC, Durakool’s CHV series of ceramic contactors is suitable for high voltage DC battery and solar panel applications where high voltage batteries must be disconnected from the load or power source. The non-polarised power terminals of CHV series contactors can be utilised to break current flowing in either direction.

The sealed ceramic arc chamber within the contactor is said to provide superior isolation to epoxy sealed DC contactors enabling higher DC voltages to be switched. The standard twin coil economisers reduce coil operating currents and heat emitted from the contactor coil, thus requiring less battery power to maintain the contactors in the operated position, resulting in improved reliability and helping increase the driving range for electric vehicles (EVs).

“The CHV contactor’s non polarised terminals make it possible for electric vehicles to provide stand-by power back to the charger. They also enable the contactor in an EV to break high DC currents whilst using regenerative braking, resulting in longer service life and higher ‘in application’ reliability,” commented Ricardo Esquinazi, brand manager for Durakool. He continued: “Our HVDC contactors protect vehicles, their occupants and emergency service personnel by providing isolation of the high voltage battery from the electronic drive system upon vehicle impact and when vehicles are not in use.”

The mechanically linked auxiliary contact mirrors the position of the main power contacts and may be used as part of a safety monitoring circuit, to indicate the power contact’s position and enable appropriate actions to be taken in the event of a failure.

These new automotive HVDC contactors with high one-off breaking currents can also be integrated into agricultural equipment, renewable energy and energy storage systems.

Durakool engineers continue to support and develop better switching solutions for the evolving requirements of all industries, particularly those of automotive, wind and solar power, which will likely require HVDCs within their high voltage electrical systems for safe and reliable operation, to comply with government body, legal and stringent safety regulations, such as International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standards. The production process for Durakool’s ceramic contactors is easily automated for continuous, rather than batch production, resulting in cost savings for higher volumes and even more reliable contactors.

“With our new CHV contactor series, we have listened to what engineers are trying to achieve to make better, safer, more reliable and lighter solutions,” concluded Esquinazi.

