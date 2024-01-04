Free educational seminars taking place at Electronics Live on 17th January in Birmingham

Electronics Live is shaping up to be THE one-day electronics event of

the year. Launching at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham on 17th January 2024, the show for the whole electronics supply chain will co-locate

with Instrumentation Live – a showcase of the latest technology in the fields of test, measurement and control. This means that visitors can look forward to seeing

more than 120 manufacturers, authorised distributors and solution providers under one roof! Not only that but the free-to-attend events will also feature seminars on the latest trends and developments in electronics and instrumentation.

Electronics Live will feature three educational and informative seminars, which are presented by industry experts and free to attend. The theatre will also host highly relevant seminars from our co-located event Instrumentation Live.

Visitors to Electronics Live can look forward to the following presentations:

11:00-11:30: Extending the life of semiconductor components

Paul Green, director – sales, Northern Europe & MEA, Rochester Electronics, will cover the considerations to have

at the initial design in stage, the precautions that can be taken throughout the product’s life, being prepared for

obsolescence and to minimise the risk of it, with examples to understanding the market. Paul says: “As the world’s

leading company in this field, I will be delighted to share the knowledge that Rochester Electronics has built up over

the years and the factors involved in this important topic that could help.”

13:00 -13:30: What’s happened and now likely to happen in the UK and wider electronic components markets

ecsn chairman Adam Fletcher will provide a quick summary of the association’s members thoughts on the

electronic components markets as we move into 2024. After a few years of stronger than anticipated growth the

outlook for 2024 is much less certain, with a wide range of ‘headwinds’ likely to impact all organisations right

across the electronic components supply network.

14:20-14:50: Attack of the Clones: Five ways to spot – and avoid – counterfeit electronic parts

Ian Walker, operations director at Princeps – an accredited specialist distributor of traceable electronic, electrical

& e-mech components, will outline five key techniques his expert team use to identify suspect and counterfeit

electronic components in the supply chain – including comparison of dimensions and markings, x-ray inspection

and decapsulation. Ian will draw on the deep expertise and experience of Princeps’ quality and inspection team,

explaining how they recently employed a combination of techniques to positively identify a (very good) clone

part – and remove it from the supply chain.

